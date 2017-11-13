Colin Kaepernick Named GQ’s 2017 Citizen Of The Year! #IvyUnleashed

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has just been named GQ’s Citizen of the Year, a special designation handed out this year as part of the magazine’s annual Man and Woman of the Year honors. “I’m honored to be recognized by @GQMagazine as Citizen of the Year,” the 30-year-old tweeted this morning along with the December cover, which shows him sporting an Afro, black turtleneck and black leather blazer in a look reminiscent of the Black Panthers. The magazine’s editors note, “When we began discussing this GQ cover with Colin earlier this fall, he told us the reason he wanted to participate is that he wants to reclaim the narrative of his protest, which has been hijacked by a president eager to make this moment about himself.” Inside the issue, rapper J.Cole and director Ava DuVernay are just two of the celebs to praise Kaepernick for protesting police brutality during the national anthem–which both kicked off a movement and led to him being allegedly blackballed from the league. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot also earned Woman of the Year honors, while Kaepernick’s fellow Man of the Year recipients include Stephen Colbert and Kevin Durant.

