Blac Chyna has opened up about why she decided to pursue a career in rap music. Apparently Blac Chyna looked at herself in the mirror and said ‘ You either go music music or you could do acting.” I’m happy to announce … that she picked music. BUT who can we blame for this mess: According to BC… she credits the following people as mentors: French [Montana] and Nicki [Minaj]. Send your hate mail there people!!!

Here’s a snippet of her song… NSFW