By Scott T. Sterling

G-Eazy has released the title track to his upcoming new album, The Beautiful & Damned.

The booming, ominous hip-hop track features a catchy vocal hook with the rapper opening up about dealing with personal demons.

The Beautiful & Damned is set to debut on December 15.

