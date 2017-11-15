Blake Shelton This Year’s Sexiest Man Alive! #IvyUnleashed

People Magazine has named country superstar Blake Shelton this year’s Sexiest Man Alive. “I’ve been ugly my whole life, [so] if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it,” Shelton declares in the publication. The 41-year-old Voice coach adds that he can’t wait to flaunt his title in front of his fellow coach (and 2013 Sexiest Man Alive) Adam Levine. “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s a**,” he admits. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.” Despite being named a sex symbol, the 6’5″ Oklahoma-bred singer goes on to acknowledge that he is no Adonis. “I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat,” he says. “People say I haven’t changed since before I made it. And I’m still fat today. That’s proof!”

#IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96