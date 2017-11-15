Jordin Sparks PREGNANT And Married! #IvyUnleashed

Surprise! American Idol champion Jordin Sparks just revealed to People that she and boyfriend Dana Isaiah got hitched back in July and are expecting their first child together this spring. “We’re both really excited. He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!'” the 27-year-old Sparks says about her 25-year-old hubby. “We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.” The two got together after Sparks met Isaiah’s family in February during her appearance at Super Bowl LI in Houston on behalf of her community-advocacy charity, I’m M.A.D., Are You? When Isaiah was considering a move to L.A. weeks later to pursue a modeling career, his family put him in touch with Sparks. They talked every day for nearly a month before finally meeting face to face on Easter weekend. Says Sparks, “A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head, ‘That’s going to be my husband!'”

