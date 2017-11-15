Kim Kardashian BABY GENDER Revealed!! #IvyUnleashed

Girl, you know it’s true! Kim Kardashian confirmed on an episode of Ellen that she and Kanye West are expecting a daughter when their third child arrives soon via surrogate. The 37-year-old added that while they haven’t settled on a name for the baby, her oldest child North is already calling her Baby Sister. “We had a baby shower over the weekend…People brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day,” Kim says. “And she goes, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all okay for Baby Sister.'” Check Out Video below!

