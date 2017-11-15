Kim Kardashian Releasing Fragrance Inspired By Paris Robbery!!! #IvyUnleashed

Kim Kardashian started using healing crystals after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year. And apparently, she was so taken by them that they inspired her new limited-edition fragrance collection. “Honestly, after my Paris situation, a lot of my friends would come over and bring me healing crystals, and I obviously knew what they were — it’s very L.A. and it’s very popular right now — but for me it meant something so different,” she tells WWD. “I was sitting there and I’d get these collections of them and I started to really dig deeper into what they meant and the meanings behind them and started to go to these crystal warehouses in Culver City and downtown [L.A.]” The reality star goes on to say that each of the three fragrances comes in bottles that resemble healing quarts crystals. So deep, Kim.

