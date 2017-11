Our first look at Deadpool 2 is here & it doesn’t disappoint with humor. Watch the “Wet on Wet” teaser trailer above. Deadpool 2 is due in theaters June 1st. What do you think?

Thanksgiving in our house is a glorious, non-stop car accident set to the music of cocaine. pic.twitter.com/ngCdgtpgct — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2017