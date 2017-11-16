Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Official?! The Weeknd & Bella Hadid?!

📸 | Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez kissing last night pic.twitter.com/RqEhxf5244 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 16, 2017

Are Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez officially back together? You be the judge above, is that Selena who Justin is kissing?! Looks like both parties are getting back to old ways with The Weeknd seen leaving ex girlfriends, Bella Hadid, NYC apartment earlier in the week. What do you think?