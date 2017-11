Drake was performing in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday night when he noticed a man in the crowd who kept groping women. “Yo, stop that s**t,” the singer told someone offstage, cutting off the song. He then pointed straight at the man and declared, “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f**k you up.” He appeared to continue his tirade against the creep, but was drowned out by fans roaring their approval. Drake returned to his performance shortly after.