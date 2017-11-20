BTS Love Usher, Zedd, Panda Express

By Scott T. Sterling

Despite the cavalcade of stars at last night’s American Music Awards, the show was all but stolen by K-pop mega-band, BTS.

Live 101.5 Phoenix connected with the guys backstage at the big event, where they were excited to talk about taking America by storm after their show-stopping performance on the AMAs.

They raved about working with such artists as Steve Aoki (“we love his beard”) and Desiigner (“we love his energy”). They also shared their affection for Zedd and Usher. Then the guys shared an unexpected spot they were looking forward to hitting for food: the fast-food chain Panda Express.

Los Angeles BTS fans might want to stalk their local Panda Express today for a glimpse of the guys enjoying some orange chicken.