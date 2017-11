Finally – after months of a remix rumor it’s finally here. Listen to Krippy Kush featuring Nicki Minaj & 21 Savage above. What do you think? Better than the original?

🚨NEW BANGER🚨 Nicki Minaj

21 Savage

Farruko

Bad Bunny

Rvssian Bump the “Krippy Kush” remix —> https://t.co/iwbuyLtl2W pic.twitter.com/99GvlEsHpb — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 21, 2017