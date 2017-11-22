Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Accused of Rape? 😱

Filed Under: Alleged, Backstreet Boys, Dream, Entertainment, Melissa Schuman, news, Nick Carter

Former Dream member, Melissa Schuman, is accusing Nick Carter of rape in a super detailed blog post. Melissa, 18 at the time of the alleged assault writes Carter, 22 at the time, performed oral sex without her consent then raped her. Read the entire blog post here. Insane – what do you think?

More from Mijo (7pm - Midnight)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!
Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!

Listen Live