Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Accused of Rape? 😱

I just want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. Thank you for bearing witness to my story. Thank you for providing me a safe place to be open and vulnerable. I love you all. Thank you for aiding me in the healing that I so desperately needed. I am free now. — MelissaSchuman (@MelissaSchuman) November 21, 2017

Former Dream member, Melissa Schuman, is accusing Nick Carter of rape in a super detailed blog post. Melissa, 18 at the time of the alleged assault writes Carter, 22 at the time, performed oral sex without her consent then raped her. Read the entire blog post here. Insane – what do you think?