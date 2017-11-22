Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Charity Tradition from Prison

By Robyn Collins

Meek Mill may be serving time in prison, but the Philly rapper will still be a part of serving up turkey dinners as part of his annual Thanksgiving donation.

Related: JAY-Z Pens New York Times Op-Ed About Meek Mill’s Probation Sentence

The hip-hop artist’s camp will hand out 1,000 turkeys today (Nov. 22) at four different locations in his hometown.

Mill recently received a two to four-year sentence for violating his probation on a gun charge in 2008. Many artists including JAY-Z have been vocal about how the sentence was unwarranted or too extreme.

See the post below for more details on Meek’s holiday philanthropy.