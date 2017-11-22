Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ is a Total Bloodbath

By Jon Wiederhorn

Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” which features 21 Savage, now has a blood-soaked video to go along with its graphic lyrics.

The clip, which is reminiscent of a Japanese Yakuza gangster revenge film, depicts a non-stop barrage of savage sword fighting, and from the opening scene it earns its “parental advisory and viewer warning.”

Though it’s a high budget video, it’s a pretty simple premise: Malone is in a white suit and the bad guys are in black suits and before long there’s black and white and red all over. As if the stabbing, gashing and slashing weren’t enough, director Emil Nava includes buckets of blood being splashed across the performers and slithering venomous snakes…. just because.

Watch the NSFW clip here.