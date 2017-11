By Scott T. Sterling

Pentatonix are in the holiday spirit and are ready to share that feeling with fans.

The vocal group has shared a video performing the Christmas classic, “Deck the Halls,” ahead of the band’s NBC special, A Very Pentatonix¬†Christmas, which airs tonight (Nov. 27) at 10pm ET.

Check out the new clip below.