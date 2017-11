WHERE’S THE BEACH?! The cast of #JerseyShore is headed out on a family vacation coming to @MTV in 2018. pic.twitter.com/602mqxvLup

MTV surprised fans on Monday night by announcing that it will revive Jersey Shore with almost all of the original cast members. Jersey Shore Family Vacation will premiere in 2018. The lineup includes Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. It has not yet been revealed why Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola isn’t taking part in the revival.

