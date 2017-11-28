JLO Makes 40 Something Look HAWT!

By Lucy Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has made history by becoming the oldest woman to front the Guess Jeans campaign. A sultry black-and-white photo from the company’s spring 2018 collection shows the 48-year-old singer-actress wearing a tiny pair of shorts, a white blouse and smoky eye makeup. “When I got the call from [Guess co-founder] Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Lopez said in a statement. Marciano adds, “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience.”

Check out this photo…

Guess who’s the new Guess girl…

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Guess who’s the new Guess girl…

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Guess who’s the new Guess girl…

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Guess who’s the new Guess girl…

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live