JLO Makes 40 Something Look HAWT!

Jennifer Lopez has made history by becoming the oldest woman to front the Guess Jeans campaign. A sultry black-and-white photo from the company’s spring 2018 collection shows the 48-year-old singer-actress wearing a tiny pair of shorts, a white blouse and smoky eye makeup. “When I got the call from [Guess co-founder] Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Lopez said in a statement. Marciano adds, “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience.”

Guess who’s the new Guess girl… A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:08am PST

