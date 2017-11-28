Nicki Minaj and Jesse Williams Star in Magical H&M Holiday Short

Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Nicki Minaj and Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams have teamed up to star in a magical new film short for H&M’s 2017 holiday campaign.

The video features the pair as a married couple, with Williams telling their daughter a bedtime story, sending the girl into a surreal world about Father Christmas’ evil brother (played by actor John Turturro), who travels the world stealing presents.

The story finds the young girl on a mission to defeat the evil brother, eliciting help from magic fairies, played by Minaj and Williams. Ultimately, it’s the little girl who saves the day.

The clip was filmed on-location in Scotland by photographer Tim Walker and director Johan Renck, who received high praise from Minaj for their work: “They had such an incredible vision for the campaign,” the rapper told Billboard.

“I’m a parent of a brilliant, imaginative daughter and story time is one of our favorite things,” Williams added. “I make sure we tell stories with empowered female roles, and that’s what attracted me to this H&M campaign.”

