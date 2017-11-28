Teen Found Guilty Of Plotting Terror Attack On Your Favorite Justin. OMG!!!

A Welsh teenager has been found guilty of plotting a terror attack on the day of a Justin Bieber concert in Cardiff. People reports that the 18-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was detained by police on June 30 — the same day as the singer’s show at the city’s Principality Stadium. The teen searched online for details about the event’s security procedures and a copy of the concert poster saved to his computer. He also wrote a note in which he declared himself as “a soldier of the Islamic state.” The teen claimed he was merely curious about ISIS and “never thought about” actually carrying out the attack. The judge ruled, however, that the teen’s behavior indicated he was indeed planning on killing as many people as possible. Since being charged, the boy has been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder. He will remain in custody until his sentence hearing on January 10, 2018.

