Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton Shaped Her Christmas Album

By Scott T. Sterling

Christmas time has officially arrived for Gwen Stefani with the release of her first-ever holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

The pop star has revealed how her holiday duet with boyfriend Blake Shelton came to be.

“He was sitting on his bus, I guess, and he began writing (the song) “You Make it Feel Like Christmas,” which he sends to me in a voice text,” Stefani shared in a recent interview with KYXY 96.5’s AJ in the Morning in San Diego recently. “I had no idea that he was going to be working on anything. It was a shock and when I listened to the song, it was incredible. I was like, ‘You just wrote a hit, like this song, what do you do, you just sit around on your bus, writing hits? What a jerk!’ I was jealous, you know what I mean? I want to do that.”

Stefani went on to reveal how Shelton’s voice text was crafted into a track for her Christmas album: “I took the song and we finished it and I made him do a duet, because I wanted to get as much out of him as I can because he’s so unbelievably talented and such a sexy babe.”

 

 

