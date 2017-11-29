Meek Mill’s ‘Fall Thru’ Video is a Love Story

By Scott T. Sterling

Meek Mill has shared a love story in his latest music video, “Fall Thru.”

The clip features Mill courting his love interest over the phone, asking that she “fall thru” after getting off work. The remainder of the video is packed with images of the two being cute and romantic together over the strains of the hip-hop ballad.

Mill is currently serving a controversial two-to-four year sentence for parole violation. The rapper has received an outpouring of support from fans and famous friends including JAY-Z, Drake and Colin Kaepernick.

