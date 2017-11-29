Paramore Reveal Lineup for ‘Parahoy! Deep Search’ Concert Cruise

By Scott T. Sterling

Paramore is ready to set sail on the high seas, and they’re bringing along some good friends for the ride.

Hayley Williams and the band have revealed the lineup for the third Parahoy! Deep Search! concert cruise, with the interactive four-day festival set to launch from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas from April 6-10, 2018.

Local Natives, Judah & The Lion, mewithoutYou, Now, Now, HalfNoise, and Mija are all scheduled to join Paramore for the cruise, as well as comedians Jordan Rock and Ryan O’Flanagan.

The cruise will also feature Q&A sessions, theme nights, and the always-popular “Paraoke” with the band.

While the 2018 cruise is already sold out, fans can get a head start by jumping on the wait-list for 2019 here.