The Weeknd Is Petty and I’m Here For It!!!

By Lucy Lopez

The Weeknd has taken another step toward getting over ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez by deleting any trace of the pop singer from his Instagram account. Entertainment Tonight reports that the R&B crooner has wiped any trace of Gomez, including the photo he posted in April of Gomez clutching his face and tenderly giving him a kiss on the cheek. While Gomez has already rekindled the flame with Justin Bieber, she still has a handful of pics of her and The Weeknd on her profile–((including this photo below)). Gomez and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, split in October after 10 months of dating.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live