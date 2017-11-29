The Weeknd Is Petty and I’m Here For It!!!

The Weeknd has taken another step toward getting over ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez by deleting any trace of the pop singer from his Instagram account. Entertainment Tonight reports that the R&B crooner has wiped any trace of Gomez, including the photo he posted in April of Gomez clutching his face and tenderly giving him a kiss on the cheek. While Gomez has already rekindled the flame with Justin Bieber, she still has a handful of pics of her and The Weeknd on her profile–((including this photo below)). Gomez and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, split in October after 10 months of dating.

