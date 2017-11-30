DMX Records New Cover of ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’

The rapper Slays the Christmas Classic
Filed Under: DMX
Photo: Steve Eichner / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

DMX might be getting a lump of coal this Christmas, since he was arrested earlier this year for alleged tax fraud to the tune of $1.7 million. But now maybe he’s hoping to get on Santa’s good side. The rapper just released his version of the holiday classic “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Related: DMX Freestyles about Tax Evasion from Courthouse Steps

A video of DMX rapping the song hit the internet in 2012 and quickly went viral; to date, it has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube. DMX made a studio recording of the song as part of Spotify’s new “Singles: Christmas” playlist.

Here’s DMX’s new celebration of Santa and Christmas:

 

 

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live