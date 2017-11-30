Drake Takes the Mic For Sideline Reporter Gig

Filed Under: Drake

By Robyn Collins

Drake is the global ambassador of the Toronto Raptors. Yesterday (Nov. 29), he joined them on the sidelines to try is hand at sports reporting.

Related: Logic Thanks Drake for ‘Paving the Way’ to His Success

Drizzy provided some color commentary including speculation as to the meaning of a player’s tattoo. He also conducted a postgame interview with Kyle Lowry, who had a season-high 36 points, Drizzy acknowledged the player’s basketball prowess, then moved on to more important things — like the way he wore his uniform. Drake asked Kowry about his “Front tuck, flop out at the back” look.

Though there’s clearly a lot of love and respect between Drake the Raptors, he probably won’t be quitting his day job anytime soon.

Check out some tweets of Drake’s performance as a sports reporter below.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live