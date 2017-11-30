Ed Sheeran to Debut ‘Perfect’ Remix Featuring Beyoncé Tonight

Filed Under: Beyonce, Ed Sheeran

By Hayden Wright

This morning, Sheeran announced that he will release a remix of “Perfect,” featuring Beyoncé tonight (Nov. 30) at 7pm ET.

Related: Ed Sheeran Shares Wintry ‘Perfect’ Video

Sheeran made the reveal via an Instagram, which earned 583,100 likes and 23,100 comments in just two hours. He began teasing a high-profile collaboration last week but wouldn’t say who was the superstar guest. Now the secret is out: Beyoncé will bring her singular stardom to the English crooner’s latest hit.

See the announcement below.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live