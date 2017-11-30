Ed Sheeran to Debut ‘Perfect’ Remix Featuring Beyoncé Tonight

By Hayden Wright

This morning, Sheeran announced that he will release a remix of “Perfect,” featuring Beyoncé tonight (Nov. 30) at 7pm ET.

Sheeran made the reveal via an Instagram, which earned 583,100 likes and 23,100 comments in just two hours. He began teasing a high-profile collaboration last week but wouldn’t say who was the superstar guest. Now the secret is out: Beyoncé will bring her singular stardom to the English crooner’s latest hit.

See the announcement below.