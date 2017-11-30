Ed Sheeran Recruits Beyoncé for ‘Perfect’ Duet

Filed Under: Beyonce, Ed Sheeran
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Robert Hanashiro / Sipa / USA Today

Ed Sheeran has released a remix of his current single “Perfect,” which features Beyoncé.

Related: Ed Sheeran on Taylor Swift’s ‘Dress’: It Wasn’t Me

While it’s their first official track together, Sheeran and Queen Bey did join forces to perform “Drunk In Love” at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015. They also both took part in the GRAMMY tribute to Stevie Wonder that same year.

Sheeran had teased a superstar collaboration, and this pairing certainly delivers.

Check out the new version of “Perfect” below.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live