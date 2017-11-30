Everything Should Be Named After Rihanna! #JustSaying

Rihanna’s home country Barbados has announced plans to name a street in the pop star’s honor. According to TMZ, the Government of Barbados will officially change Westbury New Road to “Rihanna Drive” on Thursday. RiRi is expected to attend the name changing ceremony. Rihanna grew up in a house located on the street formerly known as Westbury New Road until she left at age 16 to pursue her music career. The home has become a major tourist attraction in the years since.

