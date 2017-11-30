Girl, Here’s Jay Z Talking About Cheating On Beyoncè…AGAIN!

By Lucy Lopez

Jay Z has opened up about the issues that led to him being unfaithful to Beyonce. He tells The New York Times that he “shut down emotionally” in his relationship. “You know, most people walk away, and, like, divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves,” he says of his marriage. “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.” The rapper says that he began seeing a therapist after cheating on his wife. “I grew so much from the experience,” he shares. “But I think the most important thing I got is that everything is connected. Every emotion is connected and it comes from somewhere. And just being aware of it.” Also in the interview, Jay-Z  addresses his rocky relationship with Kanye West. He admits there’s currently tension between the two, but that he still loves him like a brother.

Let me remind you what song prompted these unnecessary confessions…

