Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Joins Streaming Services

Filed Under: Taylor Swift
Photo: Mert & Marcus

Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation is being made available on streaming services as it becomes Friday (Dec. 1) in other territories, according to The Verge.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’

Swift initially withheld the album from streaming services when it was released on Nov. 10. The move paid off, Reputation sold 1.2 million copies its first week alone. It was the largest sales week in the United States since Adele’s 25 moved over 3 million units back in 2015.

Presumably, you’ll be able to stream Taylor’s new album as much as you like below, after midnight, of course.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live