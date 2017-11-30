Who’s The MOST Followed Person On Instagram?!

Instagram has just come out with its treasure trove of year-in-review data for 2017, revealing that Selena Gomez is once again the most followed celebrity on the photo-sharing site. Gomez managed to increase the size of her Instagram following by a whopping 27 million compared to 2016, when she was still the most-popular Instagram celeb despite a paltry 103 million followers. In other shocking news, Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift dropped from #2 in 2016 to #6 this year, while Gomez’s on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber cracked the top 10 after failing to do so last year. Here are the 10 most popular celebs on Instagram for 2017:

Selena Gomez, 130+ million followers Ariana Grande, 115+ million Cristiano Ronaldo, 115+ million Beyonce, 108+ million Kim Kardashian, 104+ million Taylor Swift, 104+ million Kylie Jenner, 99.5 million Dwayne Johnson, 96+ million Justin Bieber, 93.9+ million Kendall Jenner, 84.8+ milloin