Kanye West Spotted at Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday Bash

By Hayden Wright

In 2017, Kanye West has kept a low profile: It’s been almost one year since his buzzed-about meeting with president-elect Trump at Trump Tower. Since then he’s made guest appearances on tracks with Drake, Mary J. Blige and Tyga—but hasn’t released any new material of his own. There was a mysterious trademark filing last month and an ongoing insurance drama surrounding the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour in 2016. Through it all, West has remained mostly out of the spotlight.

West broke his streak last night by accompanying wife Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen’s Pan-Am themed birthday bash. Teigen and Kardashian shared photos on Instagram from the night featuring Kanye, who wore all black. He and Kim are seen cuddling up in fake airline seats and she shared a selfie from their corner of the party.

See photos from the Kanye sighting here.