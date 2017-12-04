JAY-Z Receives Lavish Birthday Cake from Brooklyn Nets

By Scott T. Sterling

There are birthday cakes, and then there’s the birthday cake JAY-Z received from NBA team the Brooklyn Nets in honor of his 48th birthday.

The rap superstar is celebrating his big day today (Dec. 4), and over the weekend he was graced with an extravagant birthday cake from the Nets, the team of which he once owned a small percentage.

The cake was delivered to JAY-Z backstage at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum last Saturday (Dec. 2) before a tour stop on the rapper’s current “4:44” tour.

The extravagant and detailed cake features images from JAY-Z’s storied career from album covers to Grammy awards, and was shared on Instagram by Roc Nation’s Emory Jones.

“The Big Homie done touch down at Nassau Coliseum,” Jones captioned the video. “Early birthday love from Brent Yormark and the team. Salute King.” Brett (not Brent) Yormark is the CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, so Jones’ caption is likely a typo.

See the massive confection in all its glory below.