Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z had a little fun with the paparazzi while celebrating his 48th birthday at the Angelika Film Center in New York. TMZ reports that on their way out of an elevator following a private screening of Woody Allen’s new movie Wonder Wheel, the couple hung back to let paparazzi snap pics of them together–an obvious nod to Bey’s sister Solange issuing a beatdown on Jay in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala. JAY-Z even egged photogs on, telling them to “come and get it” before smiling alongside a beaming Beyoncé.
