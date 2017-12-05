By Ya Chica Ivy

Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z had a little fun with the paparazzi while celebrating his 48th birthday at the Angelika Film Center in New York. TMZ reports that on their way out of an elevator following a private screening of Woody Allen’s new movie Wonder Wheel, the couple hung back to let paparazzi snap pics of them together–an obvious nod to Bey’s sister Solange issuing a beatdown on Jay in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala. JAY-Z even egged photogs on, telling them to “come and get it” before smiling alongside a beaming Beyoncé.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live