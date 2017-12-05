Filed Under:album, Camila, Camila Cabello, debut, Entertainment, Instagram, January 12th, New

to my Camilizers…. my debut album is finally finished. now i'm trying to steady my heartbeat!!!!!!! thank you for being so patient with me this year, i can't wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life… all of these songs have special memories behind them, and i'm not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter… i decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. it started with somebody else's story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself. my album is gonna be available for pre order this Thursday, and i'm putting out two instant grat tracks with it…. one is called never be the same, and one is called real friends. it's in your hands January 12 🦋 love you guys so much, Camila

Camila Cabello has finally announced the release date for debut album “Camila,” January 12th 2018 – are you excited? Check out the promo posted on her Instagram earlier this morning above!

