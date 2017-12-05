Photo: Anthony Behar / Spia / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Considering the waves of attention Ed Sheeran continues to receive for his most recent album Divide, it’s not too surprising that he was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2017.

The singer received an overall whopping 6.3 billion streams of his music worldwide. He also earned Spotify’s most streamed album kudos; Divide was streamed 3.1 billion times this year. In addition, Sheeran took top streamed song honors with “Shape of You” which was listened to 1.4 billion times.

Females didn’t fair as well in the most streamed artists lists. No woman ranked in either top 5 albums or singles categories. Rihanna was the most streamed female performer of the year, followed by Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Sia. For more statistics on the year’s most streamed music, visit Spotify.

Spotify’s Year In Music 2017:

Most Streamed Artists

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. The Chainsmokers

Most Streamed Albums

1. Divide – Ed Sheeran

2. More Life – Drake

3. DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

4. Starboy – The Weeknd

5. Stoney – Post Malone

Most Streamed Tracks

1. “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

2. “Despacito” – Remix – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

3. “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

4. “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

5. “I’m the One” – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

Top Five Breakout Artists

1. Camila Cabello

2. Harry Styles

3. Liam Payne

4. Lil Pump

5. Trippie Redd