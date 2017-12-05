The scheduled December 5 concert in New Orleans has been postponed.
Filed Under:Dead and Company, John Mayer

By Scott T. Sterling

John Mayer has been rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, forcing Dead & Company, the band he’s currently touring in, to postpone at least one show.

Related: Dead & Company Perform ‘Jack Straw’ on Stephen Colbert 

The band, consisting of former Grateful Dead members, announced Mayer’s health scare on social media. “Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” the band tweeted.

There is currently no further information on Mayer’s status. Check back for updates.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live