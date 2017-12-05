The DWI arrest video featuring a very naked Randy Travis has finally been released by Texas officials. TMZ reports that the video posted on Monday is three hours long and shows the country singer looking very agitated and praying to God while being taken into custody. The footage was recorded in 2012 and was released after a federal judge denied the country singer’s request in September to keep it private. “Randy’s behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character,” the singer’s rep says in a statement. “Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening.” Travis was arrested after crashing his Trans Am and being found naked at the crash scene. Check out the two videos below!

