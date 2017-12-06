Filed Under:A$AP Rocky
Photo: Dexter Navy

By Scott T. Sterling

Finally, you can put a little A$AP Mob in your holiday treats.

Related: A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight, Brokers Hug

A$AP Rocky has revealed the “Ginger Bread Mob” cookie kit, which comes with everything one needs to whip up a batch of “your very own crew of A$AP homies.” Cookie mix, a cookie cutter, three icing pens (red, brown, and yellow), as well as candy beads in assorted colors are all included. Yes, that’s right: A$AP Rocky has his very own line of gingerbread cookies.

The cookie kits are made in partnership with the company It’Sugar, and run a reasonable $10.99. All of the proceeds will be donated to Always Strive and Prosper Foundation, a substance abuse prevention organization established in memory of A$AP Yams.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live