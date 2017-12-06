Filed Under:Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne has announced the release of his new mixtape Dedication 6.

The tape, which is a collaboration with DJ Drama, will be released on Christmas day.

The project serves as a holiday present for fans who have been patiently waiting for Wayne’s long-delayed/waylaid album Tha Carter V.

Wayne made the reveal this afternoon via his official Instagram account. See the post below.

