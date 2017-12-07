Filed Under:Post Malone
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

What does an emerging rap sensation get himself for a Christmas? In the case of Post Malone, it’s a face tattoo that reads “Stay away” over his right eyebrow.

Related: Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ is a Total Bloodbath

The rapper told TMZ that he got the eye-raising new ink specifically to make his mother mad.

“I kind of just wanted [to] p— my mom off,” he said in a video. “I know she’s really upset, but I love you so much, mama, you’re the best. I’m sorry.

“No, I mean it’s f—ing song lyrics. I figured how ignorant can I be, so [I’ll] just f—— tattoo my face,” Malone added with a laugh. “You only live once.”

See Malone’s recent ink in the Instagram post below.

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live