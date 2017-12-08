Filed Under:Cardi B., offset
Photo: Dennis Van Tine / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Engaged couple Cardi B and Offset from Migos are set to prove that artists who rap together, stay together.

The dynamic duo have united on a new joint track, “Um Yea,” taken from the new Quality Control mixtape, Control The Streets.

Control The Streets is the same mixtape that features the Nick Minaj and Quavo from Migos collaboration, “She for Keeps.”

Listen to the new collaborative track, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

