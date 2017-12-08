Some little girls dream of getting a pony for Christmas. Chris Brown’s little girl, however, wanted something different: a monkey.
Brown’s 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, got her wish and is now the proud owner of an adorable baby monkey.
In the video above, you can see the tiny animal wearing a diaper, cuddling with Royalty on the couch.
The pop star has faced criticism for getting his daughter the unique pet, with a wave of social media commentary warning that such animals are best left in the wild.
Brown has yet to respond to any criticisms, while Royalty is enjoying the holiday season with her new pet monkey.
