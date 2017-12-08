Filed Under:Liam Payne
Photo: Phil Loftus / Capital Pictures / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Liam Payne has shared a new stripped-down acoustic version of his new solo single, “Bedroom Floor.”

Related: Liam Payne Taps Bella Thorne for New ‘Bedroom Floor’ Video 

“Bedroom Floor” is the third post-One Direction song from Payne, following the release of “Strip That Down,” which features Migos’ Quavo, and “Get Low,” a collaboration with Zedd. Liam’s solo debut album has yet to receive a title or a release date.

Check out the alternate take of “Bedroom Floor” below.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live