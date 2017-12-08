Filed Under:Louis Tomlinson
Photo: F. Sadou / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has a guys’ night out and tries to drown his sorrows in the music video for “Miss You.”

Related: Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan to Rap Battle 

The colorful new clip finds the singer downing pints and shots with his buddies as the club-hop across town, all the while trying to erase the memory of an ex from his mind.

“I wrote this song about a time in my life when I was going out partying every night,” the singer shared in an interview (via Genius). “In hindsight throughout that time I was pretty numb and just going through the motions. Deep down it was always in the back of my mind that what I really missed was the girl that I loved.”

Watch Tomlinson’s “Miss You” video, which contains explicit language, over at Radio.com.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live