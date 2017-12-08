J-Lo told her to get Pinterest.
Filed Under:Meghan Trainor
Photo: Courtesy Epic

By Hayden Wright

Meghan Trainor appears alongside Diddy, Fergie and DJ Khaled on the new FOX singing competition The Four: Battle for Stardom. At a press event, Trainor spoke about her new show and how fitness transformed her life — at the suggestion of her boyfriend, actor Daryl Sabara.

Related: Meghan Trainor Denounces Anti-Marriage Equality Ad Using Her Picture

“He’s changed my entire life. He cooks for me and taught me how to cook,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise — even mentally. After my second (vocal chord) surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, ‘You want to workout?’ and I was like, ‘No, but OK.’ But now I love it. I’m obsessed with it, and I’ve never felt better.”

 

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live