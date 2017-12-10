Filed Under:4:44, actrees, art, bargain, bargain shopping, bey, beyhive, Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Blue Ivy Carter, caught on camera, Christmas, Christmas Shopping, cool, Dancer, Entertainment, family, Famous, First Lady Michelle Obama, flotus, fun, google, internet, Jay-Z, JayOnAir96, JayZ, Lemonade, Life, Media, megastar, Michelle Obama, mom, mommy, Music, news, parent, parents, Photos, Producer, Real, relationships, retail, retail shop, retail shopping, Rumi Carter, Shawn Carter, shopping, Singer, Sir Carter, Star, target, trending news, trending topic, who knew, work

First Former First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted out with the secret service at this famous retail store but it seems Bey likes it just as much!!!! Yep, one lucky shopper recognized the singer out picking up a few things with her mom and daughter Blue Ivy in tow.  She was seen in the baby section perhaps looking for something for the twins???? It seems as though she didn’t like being recognized because you can see her putting up her hand as if saying ‘No pictures please!’ Can you believe our girl Beyoncé goes to Tarjay (fancy pronunciation of Target) just like you and me?!?! Don’t blame you Bey!!!! Gotta stretch those millions!!!! Click the tweets to see the pics for yourself!!!! But what would your reaction be if you ran into her at the store?!?!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live