By Annie Reuter

Vince Staples is teaming up with Marvel once again. A previously unreleased song of his is featured in the trailer for the computer animated film The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

In the nearly 90-second clip, Staples can be heard rapping over slick beats as the adventure plays out on screen. “This morning I woke up in the fortress of distortion / I’m at war with my emotions / I’m coming home now / I’m coming home / Right where I belong now / Right where I belong,” he raps.

Watch the trailer for the film below.

Previously, Staples’ song “BagBak” was featured in the Marvel film Black Panther. The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, is expected to hit theaters Christmas 2018.

