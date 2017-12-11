MIAMI BEACH, FL -Issa Rae hosts the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale at Villa Casa Casuarina (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire)

I’m a day or so late, but the recovery is real. Art Basel did not disappoint this year, but my #BestofBasel has to go to the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Party hosted by my inspiration.. actress, producer, creator, writer, and star of HBO’s “Insecure.” That part!

The annual event was held at Villa Casa Casuarina, formerly “the Versace Mansion,” complete with red carpet appearances by Eva Longoria (another of my favs), Olivia Culpo, Mark Ronson to name a few, and of course a couple of Issa’s “Insecure” co-stars had to show some love. I definitely fangirled when I saw Sarunas Jackson (aka “Dro”), but can you blame me? DJ Heron Preston set the vibe. We were all feeling nice after several trips to the open bar of signature crafted Bombay Sapphire cocktails, but the mix I will be stealing for my New Years party is “the Epiphany” (Bombay Sapphire Gin, lemon juice, citrus oleo, earl gray tea, and clarified milk). Just gotta figure out where to get light bulb glasses from. Oh and you know I live for a photo booth.. but there was a 3D Photo Booth. Yes.. let that marinate.

But at the end of the day its really all about the art. The finalists were all amazingly talented artists. The annual competition gives emerging artists across the nation a chance to shine and showcase their art. This year’s 16 finalists were selected from over 8000 submissions nationwide. When announcing the winner, Issa talked about how when she started all she needed was a platform and that is exactly what the Artisan Series is doing for these up and coming artists. Congrats to Vanessa Lam, the Grand Finale winner!